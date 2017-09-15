WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm

Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:39 am
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1509
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk squad news & brief pre view .

Where are all our props ?

COYD


Zac Braham, Tom Carr, Kieran Cross, Sam Doherty, Brad England, Pete Green, Jordie Hedges, Ryan Jones, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Kyle Kesik, Jordan Lane (D/R), Jez Litten (D/R), Charlie Martin, Jack Miller, Hakim Miloudi, Jason Muranka, Nick Rawsthorne, Louis Sheriff.

Looks like Zac Braham and Pete Green will be playing 80 minutes in the front row! :lol:

Put Louis Sheriff in there. He'll sort out Jake Emmitt! :lol:

I think Jordon Lane is a back-rower and Jez Litten is a hooker.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:28 am
hally's hot air

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 45
He-moody sorry miloudi is being charged for spitting which carries an 8+ match ban so why on earth is he named in the squad? he should of been packed off back to hull at 5pm last sunday
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:08 pm
Keith Lard's Dog

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:19 pm
Posts: 8
That's a very light weight squad , hopefully our defence is better than when we played them at the KM
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:27 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1509
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
I'd guess that as there's only 18 men in the squad there wasn't a 19th man available.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:15 pm
Keith Lard's Dog

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:19 pm
Posts: 8
I heard from a friend of Mike Kelly he was removed at the last minute due to limited numbers .
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:51 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16834
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
With the demise of the mining industry props are no longer needed.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:05 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48911
Location: Doncaster
Skybet are Dons +40 @ 10/11.

Not a big enough start to interest me I'm afraid.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:46 pm
hally's hot air

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 45
Wanderer wrote:
Skybet are Dons +40 @ 10/11.

Not a big enough start to interest me I'm afraid.

Surely that tells you to back Toronto - 40pts then?
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:22 pm
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 59
I've a feeling we will get beaten by about 60 points which will show how much we have improved since we played them at home.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:32 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1509
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
With the lack of props I'd be surprised if we don't lose by 80. It all depends on how much Toronto want it. If Toronto get their proper game heads we could be in trouble.

We've got to remember that this game isn't realistically one we can win, especially with so many key players missing. The important thing is that we've got everyone fit and available for the following weekend if we're lucky enough to still be in the race.
