weighman wrote:
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk squad news & brief pre view .
Where are all our props ?
COYD
Zac Braham, Tom Carr, Kieran Cross, Sam Doherty, Brad England, Pete Green, Jordie Hedges, Ryan Jones, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Kyle Kesik, Jordan Lane (D/R), Jez Litten (D/R), Charlie Martin, Jack Miller, Hakim Miloudi, Jason Muranka, Nick Rawsthorne, Louis Sheriff.
Looks like Zac Braham and Pete Green will be playing 80 minutes in the front row!
Put Louis Sheriff in there. He'll sort out Jake Emmitt!
I think Jordon Lane is a back-rower and Jez Litten is a hooker.