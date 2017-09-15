WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm

Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:39 am
weighman wrote:
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk squad news & brief pre view .

Where are all our props ?

COYD


Zac Braham, Tom Carr, Kieran Cross, Sam Doherty, Brad England, Pete Green, Jordie Hedges, Ryan Jones, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Kyle Kesik, Jordan Lane (D/R), Jez Litten (D/R), Charlie Martin, Jack Miller, Hakim Miloudi, Jason Muranka, Nick Rawsthorne, Louis Sheriff.

Looks like Zac Braham and Pete Green will be playing 80 minutes in the front row! :lol:

Put Louis Sheriff in there. He'll sort out Jake Emmitt! :lol:

I think Jordon Lane is a back-rower and Jez Litten is a hooker.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:28 am
He-moody sorry miloudi is being charged for spitting which carries an 8+ match ban so why on earth is he named in the squad? he should of been packed off back to hull at 5pm last sunday
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:08 pm
That's a very light weight squad , hopefully our defence is better than when we played them at the KM
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:27 pm
I'd guess that as there's only 18 men in the squad there wasn't a 19th man available.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:15 pm
I heard from a friend of Mike Kelly he was removed at the last minute due to limited numbers .
