Stand-Offish wrote: I think barring injuries they do there best every game.



I agree they do their best in every game barring injuries. It's probably one of the reasons why I think I've enjoyed watching rugby all my life.I've got loads of respect for anyone who is brave enough to put a rugby shirt on.They clearly benefit from the money they get from playing but I'm sure the majority do it because they love playing the game. I can't start to imagine the sacrifices they have to make to keep fit and persuade their loved ones that they're going to training after a hard day's work, and that they might come back with a few more broken bones after the weekend match!Yes, we probably forget what the players do for our entertainment and the pain barriers they put themselves through.