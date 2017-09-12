WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm

Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:40 pm
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48896
Location: Doncaster
Double Movement wrote:
Yes the Keepmoat game wasn't one to remember... well, not for the right reasons!


Sadly, the 82 points conceded that day remains the most the Wolfpack have scored. Let's pray there is no repeat.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:52 pm
Double Movement
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1500
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Wanderer wrote:
Sadly, the 82 points conceded that day remains the most the Wolfpack have scored. Let's pray there is no repeat.


It'll be interesting to see who is in the Dons squad considering the related work issues. Mark Castle seemed to take a knock to the head last Sunday. Does anyone know if he was okay after the game?
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:24 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16828
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
I don't really buy into players playing for a place next season.
I think barring injuries they do there best every game.
The fact is there will be one or two who will want out of Club Shmuck Doncaster.
They will be the better ones.

So we will be starting from square one again virtually, as in the last three seasons.

Players are queuing up to play here?

Doubt it!

It's dosh/prospects/honours that drive players ... and having a home somewhere.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Toronto V Dons Saturday 16.9.17 at 9.30pm
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:40 pm
Double Movement
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1500
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
I think barring injuries they do there best every game.


I agree they do their best in every game barring injuries. It's probably one of the reasons why I think I've enjoyed watching rugby all my life.

I've got loads of respect for anyone who is brave enough to put a rugby shirt on.

They clearly benefit from the money they get from playing but I'm sure the majority do it because they love playing the game. I can't start to imagine the sacrifices they have to make to keep fit and persuade their loved ones that they're going to training after a hard day's work, and that they might come back with a few more broken bones after the weekend match!

Yes, we probably forget what the players do for our entertainment and the pain barriers they put themselves through.
