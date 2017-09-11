The Dons match is on Freeview Channel 95 and Sky Channel 424 but isn't being transmitted until 2am on Sunday morning.Just to confirm that if we win we will definitely finish 5th. (Unlikely I know!If we lose but York beat Newcastle and Barrow beat Keighley, we'll still finish 5th.If we draw, we'd still be overtaken by either Newcastle or Keighley if they won.If we were to assume that Newcastle and Keighley are even money chances to win their games (they'd probably be longer odds to win than that if Barrow and York are trying their best to win), the odds of both losing would be around 3/1. That would mean the Dons have something like a 25% chance of making the play-offs.In reality, as I've been skinny with the Newcastle and Keighley odds, we've probably got a slightly better than a 25% chance, maybe a 30% chance of still being 5th at 5pm on Sunday.The bookies aren't showing any prices for the games yet. It'll be interesting to see what odds they come up with.