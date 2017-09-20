WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack

Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:25 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2105
kirkhall wrote:
You seem to getting less Points than any English Eurovision Song Contest entrant, I can ever remember!
I've read back through this thread and I'm wondering why, I even posted on it?
When Leigh Started playing Rugby league in 1895 Canada/Toronto were still trying to recruit 'Loggers' and Mounties!
Its taken you all this time to attempt to join us and, you've had to enlist eleven or more former Leigh players and their Mentor's! You then have the audacity to come on here and tell us we will soon be overtaken by Canadians!


Do you want a hug?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:58 pm
Keiththered
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 655
atomic wrote:
I have never said once,I want Toronto to fail. I'm more concerned on how they will survive. Championship is now fact. I'm not a hater as Perez puts it,but to be honest how the hell would SL create fixtures to meet it?

Lets get some reality here please. We here in Leigh do the talking on the pitch.


What are you saying to us all at the moment?
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:31 pm
Leeeigh Leeeigh
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am
Posts: 7516
Location: Tyldesley
If somehow Cats beat Widnes and Leigh saves everyones time by just telling Widnes you can have the game to save on all the effort and time turning up..... :wink:

Toronto v Leigh that would be some away trip to have. :)
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:22 pm
Montyburns
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 219
11 pages on Toronto let's concentrate on our own club a big two week ahead
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:37 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2724
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Eric Perez is a true Rugby League nut. He funded and presented his own Rugby League tv show in Canada for a few years and it's main focus was our SL. He truly wants Rugby League to be a success both professionally and at grass roots level in Canada. He has stated many times that for his TWP venture to be a long term success the players must at some time become more and more locally produced. To do that he knows that the grass roots game must flourish.
I for one hope he succeeds BUT as I have previously said, it must not be at the expense of our own professional, semi professional or amateur clubs. (as in opportunity or money taken away from any level of Rugby League in the U.K.). The RFL must not make concessions or filter money their way as they have for other expansion teams.
Let's face it, he could have gone the easy route and just bought up a team like Bradford (no disrespect meant to them) to get into the SL, but he has opted for a route that has the best chance of growing the game in Canada and North America.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:04 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9871
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Eric Perez is a true Rugby League nut. He funded and presented his own Rugby League tv show in Canada for a few years and it's main focus was our SL. He truly wants Rugby League to be a success both professionally and at grass roots level in Canada. He has stated many times that for his TWP venture to be a long term success the players must at some time become more and more locally produced. To do that he knows that the grass roots game must flourish.
I for one hope he succeeds BUT as I have previously said, it must not be at the expense of our own professional, semi professional or amateur clubs. (as in opportunity or money taken away from any level of Rugby League in the U.K.). The RFL must not make concessions or filter money their way as they have for other expansion teams.
Let's face it, he could have gone the easy route and just bought up a team like Bradford (no disrespect meant to them) to get into the SL, but he has opted for a route that has the best chance of growing the game in Canada and North America.



Maybe my memory is playing tricks on me, but I'm sure his name came up with a view to buying Leigh, a few years ago?
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:17 am
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2724
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Alan wrote:
Maybe my memory is playing tricks on me, but I'm sure his name came up with a view to buying Leigh, a few years ago?


Think you are right Alan but I think I first sawheard that reference mentioned in a post on here when the TWP concept was first taking shape. I don't remember seeing it mentioned before that but it wouldn't surprise me.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
