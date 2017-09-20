kirkhall wrote:

You seem to getting less Points than any English Eurovision Song Contest entrant, I can ever remember!

I've read back through this thread and I'm wondering why, I even posted on it?

When Leigh Started playing Rugby league in 1895 Canada/Toronto were still trying to recruit 'Loggers' and Mounties!

Its taken you all this time to attempt to join us and, you've had to enlist eleven or more former Leigh players and their Mentor's! You then have the audacity to come on here and tell us we will soon be overtaken by Canadians!