Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:46 pm
100% League Network
DGM wrote:
It's hard to pick out any points & discuss them when you make them so badly to be honest.

So TWP are a promotion stunt now? What are you talking about?


You base a connection of TWP with CRL on a double header at Lamport. When really it's only a promotion of TWP. A venture that doesn't support CRL.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:59 pm
Free-scoring winger
atomic wrote:
You base a connection of TWP with CRL on a double header at Lamport. When really it's only a promotion of TWP. A venture that doesn't support CRL.


That bit in bold is your opinion, it's not fact.

It IS a fact that they played a double header at the weekend, and therefore is evidence that the organisations work together, a "connection" if you will.

What is also a fact is a tweet from the Wolfpack on the 21st of August, which reads, "We work hand in hand with @CanadaRL, and hope to be able create and foster a TWP youth academy system over the next couple of years. Cheers!"

https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack/status/8 ... 7557584901


What more do you need?
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:55 pm
100% League Network
DGM wrote:
That bit in bold is your opinion, it's not fact.

It IS a fact that they played a double header at the weekend, and therefore is evidence that the organisations work together, a "connection" if you will.

What is also a fact is a tweet from the Wolfpack on the 21st of August, which reads, "We work hand in hand with @CanadaRL, and hope to be able create and foster a TWP youth academy system over the next couple of years. Cheers!"

https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack/status/8 ... 7557584901


What more do you need?


http://www.canadarugbyleague.com/

Packed full of information regarding TWP.. I cant find one article regarding TWP. Nor the name.
