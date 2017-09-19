atomic wrote: You base a connection of TWP with CRL on a double header at Lamport. When really it's only a promotion of TWP. A venture that doesn't support CRL .

That bit in bold is your opinion, it's not fact.It IS a fact that they played a double header at the weekend, and therefore is evidence that the organisations work together, a "connection" if you will.What is also a fact is a tweet from the Wolfpack on the 21st of August, which reads, "We work hand in hand with @CanadaRL, and hope to be able create and foster a TWP youth academy system over the next couple of years. Cheers!"What more do you need?