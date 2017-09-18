WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack

Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:35 am
atomic wrote:
Well he hasn't done that. Toronto are a completely seperate entity to Canada RL. Thats where the youth is along with the ladies RL which has been established some 7 years. Again the investment is a consortium,not Perez on his own.

But I agree with your point about Sky,although to put bums on seats requires household names,and a SL club can't survive on chance.


''Canada Rugby League was formed in February 2010 by Eric Perez with a vision to bring Rugby League to the people of Canada. The organization was founded to redevelop organized Rugby League in Canada'' [Wikipedia]

As a result Rugby League is played in High Schools in certain regions of Canada and senior teams established playing in regional leagues. A result of this is Quinn Ngawati who earned a contract with Toronto Wolfpack after playing the game in British Columbia.

But this is a new one on me can anybody enlighten me Wikipedia states Scarborough Centurians Rugby League Club a team in Canada formed a partnership with Leigh Centurians from England in 2011.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:40 pm
scrum wrote:
''Canada Rugby League was formed in February 2010 by Eric Perez with a vision to bring Rugby League to the people of Canada. The organization was founded to redevelop organized Rugby League in Canada'' [Wikipedia]

As a result Rugby League is played in High Schools in certain regions of Canada and senior teams established playing in regional leagues. A result of this is Quinn Ngawati who earned a contract with Toronto Wolfpack after playing the game in British Columbia.

But this is a new one on me can anybody enlighten me Wikipedia states Scarborough Centurians Rugby League Club a team in Canada formed a partnership with Leigh Centurians from England in 2011.


Yes,but the redevelopment plans changed when Toronto Wolfpack was born.They have no connection to Canada RL. Which is suppose to be the governing body of Canadian RL. Toronto currenlty fall under the RFL. Not CRL..
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:05 am
atomic wrote:
Yes,but the redevelopment plans changed when Toronto Wolfpack was born.They have no connection to Canada RL. Which is suppose to be the governing body of Canadian RL. Toronto currenlty fall under the RFL. Not CRL..


What are "redevelopment plans"?


They're not directly connected, but it's not exactly the truth saying that there's no connection. Take this weekend, a Wolfpack & Canadian National team double header at Lamport. Whilst they don't govern" the Wolfpack, both organisations are certainly working together for mutual benefit, and both untimately fall under the RLEF.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:39 am
All this talk of attracting NFL players to play RL and RL becoming popular in North America is a vision from Mr Perez and, his wallet!. In the sixties there was a guy called Mike Mayer? in America, and he too had this vision although, he had no Wallet :D He spent years trying to get the game played in America without success, of course, he never had a team that was entered in the RFL so there is a difference.
If transatlantic Club sport is viable and interesting, why have the American football (soccer) teams not entered the Football League? Many people in the UK enjoy watching American Football (NFL) on TV so why has no entrepreneur
come forward to promote that game? I'm sure Miami Dolphins wouldn't mind standing down to admit the 'Pennington Perch' or the 'Plank Lane Sticklebacks' ? :wink:
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:50 am
kirkhall wrote:
All this talk of attracting NFL players to play RL and RL becoming popular in North America is a vision from Mr Perez and, his wallet!. In the sixties there was a guy called Mike Mayer? in America, and he too had this vision although, he had no Wallet :D He spent years trying to get the game played in America without success, of course, he never had a team that was entered in the RFL so there is a difference.
If transatlantic Club sport is viable and interesting, why have the American football (soccer) teams not entered the Football League? Many people in the UK enjoy watching American Football (NFL) on TV so why has no entrepreneur
come forward to promote that game? I'm sure Miami Dolphins wouldn't mind standing down to admit the 'Pennington Perch' or the 'Plank Lane Sticklebacks' ? just a thought :wink:


I'm sure I speak for everyone in saying we all respect your thought, despite not really getting what point you're trying to make.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:16 am
DGM wrote:
I'm sure I speak for everyone in saying we all respect your thought, despite not really getting what point you're trying to make.

No thought now :wink: just comment on what Ive said then :roll:
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:32 pm
DGM wrote:
I'm sure I speak for everyone in saying we all respect your thought, despite not really getting what point you're trying to make.


Thought it was quite a simple point. It is still to be proven whether transatlantic sport on a full time basis is viable or not. And if it was already proven to be viable, then MLS or NFL teams would've done it by now. Maybe TWP will lead the way, maybe they wont.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:47 pm
LeythIg wrote:
Thought it was quite a simple point. It is still to be proven whether transatlantic sport on a full time basis is viable or not. And if it was already proven to be viable, then MLS or NFL teams would've done it by now. Maybe TWP will lead the way, maybe they wont.


The Premier League & EFL simply don't need it. They have the European competitions, they have a sickening amount of money & they have a number of huge clubs already.

The NFL are playing games at Wembley for a reason, and I don't think we're too far off having a UK-based NFL franchise.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:24 pm
DGM wrote:
The Premier League & EFL simply don't need it. They have the European competitions, they have a sickening amount of money & they have a number of huge clubs already.

The NFL are playing games at Wembley for a reason, and I don't think we're too far off having a UK-based NFL franchise.


Will that include London Monarchs?
