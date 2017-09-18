atomic wrote: Well he hasn't done that. Toronto are a completely seperate entity to Canada RL. Thats where the youth is along with the ladies RL which has been established some 7 years. Again the investment is a consortium,not Perez on his own.



But I agree with your point about Sky,although to put bums on seats requires household names,and a SL club can't survive on chance.

But this is a new one on me can anybody enlighten me Wikipedia states Scarborough Centurians Rugby League Club a team in Canada formed a partnership with Leigh Centurians from England in 2011.

''Canada Rugby League was formed in February 2010 by Eric Perez with a vision to bring Rugby League to the people of Canada. The organization was founded to redevelop organized Rugby League in Canada'' [Wikipedia]As a result Rugby League is played in High Schools in certain regions of Canada and senior teams established playing in regional leagues. A result of this is Quinn Ngawati who earned a contract with Toronto Wolfpack after playing the game in British Columbia.