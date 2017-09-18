WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack

Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:35 am
scrum Stevo's Armpit

atomic wrote:
Well he hasn't done that. Toronto are a completely seperate entity to Canada RL. Thats where the youth is along with the ladies RL which has been established some 7 years. Again the investment is a consortium,not Perez on his own.

But I agree with your point about Sky,although to put bums on seats requires household names,and a SL club can't survive on chance.


''Canada Rugby League was formed in February 2010 by Eric Perez with a vision to bring Rugby League to the people of Canada. The organization was founded to redevelop organized Rugby League in Canada'' [Wikipedia]

As a result Rugby League is played in High Schools in certain regions of Canada and senior teams established playing in regional leagues. A result of this is Quinn Ngawati who earned a contract with Toronto Wolfpack after playing the game in British Columbia.

But this is a new one on me can anybody enlighten me Wikipedia states Scarborough Centurians Rugby League Club a team in Canada formed a partnership with Leigh Centurians from England in 2011.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:40 pm
atomic User avatar
scrum wrote:
''Canada Rugby League was formed in February 2010 by Eric Perez with a vision to bring Rugby League to the people of Canada. The organization was founded to redevelop organized Rugby League in Canada'' [Wikipedia]

As a result Rugby League is played in High Schools in certain regions of Canada and senior teams established playing in regional leagues. A result of this is Quinn Ngawati who earned a contract with Toronto Wolfpack after playing the game in British Columbia.

But this is a new one on me can anybody enlighten me Wikipedia states Scarborough Centurians Rugby League Club a team in Canada formed a partnership with Leigh Centurians from England in 2011.


Yes,but the redevelopment plans changed when Toronto Wolfpack was born.They have no connection to Canada RL. Which is suppose to be the governing body of Canadian RL. Toronto currenlty fall under the RFL. Not CRL..
