kirkhall wrote:
Toulouse,London and presumably Toronto have very successful professional RU teams and, any fledgling RL Team will have a job on to overtake them for popularirty!
Barrow, Dewsbury and Keighley were there at the inception of RL in 1895 and, will very likely be there long after Toronto and Mr Perez has gone! Dont ridicule our Heritage, the likes of Toronto will never play as many games as these famous clubs!
I think I'm correct in saying that Toronto does not have a professional Rugby Union team.
Like them or lump them, Toronto Wolfpack have hit every mark for their first season.
- won league
- gained promotion
- unbeaten at home
- average crowd 7209
- huge numbers on social media
I agree the heartland clubs deserve our respect and more backing from the RFL/Sky for the good of the game in the future but I really hope Eric Perez sticks around and produces on the second Canadian Rugby League team promise. Vancouver strikes me as a great place to try it out Eric