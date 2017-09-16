WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack

Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:35 pm
RoyBoy29
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 648
Zimmer frame rugby
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:39 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3982
Aye.. :LOL:
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 11:54 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2719
Location: Vancouver, Canada
I think I'm correct in saying that Toronto does not have a professional Rugby Union team.
Like them or lump them, Toronto Wolfpack have hit every mark for their first season.
- won league
- gained promotion
- unbeaten at home
- average crowd 7209
- huge numbers on social media
I agree the heartland clubs deserve our respect and more backing from the RFL/Sky for the good of the game in the future but I really hope Eric Perez sticks around and produces on the second Canadian Rugby League team promise. Vancouver strikes me as a great place to try it out Eric :wink:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:04 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3982
VL.What has been done is tremendous for the game. But we have a failing/shortage lack of players in the pool. The RFL will place any new entity in League 1 from now on.

Expansion on this level is fantastic,unfortunately the game doesn't have the youth to cater for it.

Thats were the expansion clubs need to step in.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:23 am
Vancouver Leyther
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2719
Location: Vancouver, Canada
I don't doubt you Atomic, which is why I say that the RFL/Sky has to step up the backing of heartland clubs. That is where most of the future players will come from. However a huge untapped future pool is available in Canada/North America. Just watch one College Football (American Football) game and see the atheletes on display (and the size of the crowds, 42,000 average). Start showing some of the atheletes of the future that Rugby League is a viable professional venture for them and they may just start to come over at an early age. Long term vision that will need years I know, but very possible if Eric Perez's dreams become reality.
For now I hope that the RFL makes sure that the Toronto venture doesn't take a single penny away from the smaller UK clubs. I hope they succeed but not at the expense of any current U.K. Team.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:01 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3982
I'm not sure how this venture will pan out. I only know the pool of players is running out. With another expansion club added to that, only adds more pressure to the game.. You can have as many teams as you want,but the player pool is another thing.
