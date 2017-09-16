RoyBoy29

Zimmer frame rugby

Zimmer frame rugby



kirkhall wrote: Toulouse,London and presumably Toronto have very successful professional RU teams and, any fledgling RL Team will have a job on to overtake them for popularirty!

Barrow, Dewsbury and Keighley were there at the inception of RL in 1895 and, will very likely be there long after Toronto and Mr Perez has gone! Dont ridicule our Heritage, the likes of Toronto will never play as many games as these famous clubs!



I think I'm correct in saying that Toronto does not have a professional Rugby Union team.

Like them or lump them, Toronto Wolfpack have hit every mark for their first season.

- won league

- gained promotion

- unbeaten at home

- average crowd 7209

- huge numbers on social media

"Come On You Leigh !" atomic

Vancouver Leyther wrote:

Like them or lump them, Toronto Wolfpack have hit every mark for their first season.

- won league

- gained promotion

- unbeaten at home

- average crowd 7209

- huge numbers on social media

VL.What has been done is tremendous for the game. But we have a failing/shortage lack of players in the pool. The RFL will place any new entity in League 1 from now on.



Expansion on this level is fantastic,unfortunately the game doesn't have the youth to cater for it.



atomic wrote: VL.What has been done is tremendous for the game. But we have a failing/shortage lack of players in the pool. The RFL will place any new entity in League 1 from now on.



Expansion on this level is fantastic,unfortunately the game doesn't have the youth to cater for it.



I don't doubt you Atomic, which is why I say that the RFL/Sky has to step up the backing of heartland clubs. That is where most of the future players will come from. However a huge untapped future pool is available in Canada/North America. Just watch one College Football (American Football) game and see the atheletes on display (and the size of the crowds, 42,000 average). Start showing some of the atheletes of the future that Rugby League is a viable professional venture for them and they may just start to come over at an early age. Long term vision that will need years I know, but very possible if Eric Perez's dreams become reality.

For now I hope that the RFL makes sure that the Toronto venture doesn't take a single penny away from the smaller UK clubs. I hope they succeed but not at the expense of any current U.K. Team.

