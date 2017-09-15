kirkhall wrote: Toulouse,London and presumably Toronto have very successful professional RU teams and, any fledgling RL Team will have a job on to overtake them for popularirty!

Barrow, Dewsbury and Keighley were there at the inception of RL in 1895 and, will very likely be there long after Toronto and Mr Perez has gone! Dont ridicule our Heritage, the likes of Toronto will never play as many games as these famous clubs!

From the Canadian Guardian NewspaperEric Perez reveals plans are already advanced for a second Canadian team to enter the Rugby Football League within two years.''Within six months the world will hear about the next Canadian side coming in for 2019, so get ready.''''I can't say where yet but I will say it is the way to generate serious revenue in this market. Having one team is not enough we want two. three, four then five North American Teams. Once you have done that, revenue will begin to spill into the British game to help prop up clubs who are struggling.''He also revealed his desire for a Northern Emishere League created within the next ten years, allowing the best rugby league sides on both sides of the Atlantic to combine forces.''It is not inconceivable that ten years from now Toronto Woolfpack could be drawing crowds of 30,000 and next season at some point sell out the capacity at the Lamport Stadium in the Championship''Personally I don't know what to make of this but I can't help but admire his vision for the future of Rugby League.