Alan
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.
Listen you - Harold knows who his friends are & he won't be falling for that kind of scam!
(With many, many apologies for straying off topic again
)
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:28 am
DGM
atomic wrote:
Back on topic,while some find a room..
Player pool being attacked again by Toronto,is that our failure? Will that be their failure?
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:21 am
atomic wrote:
Back on topic,while some find a room..
Player pool being attacked again by Toronto,is that our failure? Will that be their failure?
Mr Kim Jong Un, I am very sorry the posts do not meet with your approval, oh glorious leader.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:08 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Kim Jong Un, I am very sorry the posts do not meet with your approval, oh glorious leader.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:36 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Kim Jong Un, I am very sorry the posts do not meet with your approval, oh glorious leader.
Got a mate who lives in North Korea. I asked him what's it like there.
He said he can't complain.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:03 pm
DGM wrote:
Surprised it took someone so long to trot out the away fans argument.
But yeh I totally agree with the rest, scrap huge metropolitan cities like Toulouse, London & Toronto and let's wait for Barrow, Dewsbury, Keighley & Whitehaven to take RL to the next level.
Toulouse,London and presumably Toronto have very successful professional RU teams and, any fledgling RL Team will have a job on to overtake them for popularirty!
Barrow, Dewsbury and Keighley were there at the inception of RL in 1895 and, will very likely be there long after Toronto and Mr Perez has gone! Dont ridicule our Heritage, the likes of Toronto will never play as many games as these famous clubs!
Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:27 pm
kirkhall wrote:
Toulouse,London and presumably Toronto have very successful professional RU teams and, any fledgling RL Team will have a job on to overtake them for popularirty!
Barrow, Dewsbury and Keighley were there at the inception of RL in 1895 and, will very likely be there long after Toronto and Mr Perez has gone! Dont ridicule our Heritage, the likes of Toronto will never play as many games as these famous clubs!
From the Canadian Guardian Newspaper
Eric Perez reveals plans are already advanced for a second Canadian team to enter the Rugby Football League within two years.
''Within six months the world will hear about the next Canadian side coming in for 2019, so get ready.''
''I can't say where yet but I will say it is the way to generate serious revenue in this market. Having one team is not enough we want two. three, four then five North American Teams. Once you have done that, revenue will begin to spill into the British game to help prop up clubs who are struggling.''
He also revealed his desire for a Northern Emishere League created within the next ten years, allowing the best rugby league sides on both sides of the Atlantic to combine forces.
''It is not inconceivable that ten years from now Toronto Woolfpack could be drawing crowds of 30,000 and next season at some point sell out the capacity at the Lamport Stadium in the Championship''
Personally I don't know what to make of this but I can't help but admire his vision for the future of Rugby League.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:38 pm
Well I am all for it.
Some may say I am a lttle set in my ways or a little long in the tooth but 'The greatest game' and I truly believe it is can not just be consigned to Australia and the M62 in England forever can it ?
|