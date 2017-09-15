WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Toronto Wolfpack

Post a reply
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:57 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9836
Location: Deep in Leytherland
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.


Listen you - Harold knows who his friends are & he won't be falling for that kind of scam! :D

(With many, many apologies for straying off topic again :wink: )
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:28 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2074
atomic wrote:
Back on topic,while some find a room..

Player pool being attacked again by Toronto,is that our failure? Will that be their failure?


:?:
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:21 am
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2639
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
atomic wrote:
Back on topic,while some find a room..

Player pool being attacked again by Toronto,is that our failure? Will that be their failure?


Mr Kim Jong Un, I am very sorry the posts do not meet with your approval, oh glorious leader.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:08 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6092
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Kim Jong Un, I am very sorry the posts do not meet with your approval, oh glorious leader.


:lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:36 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1001
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Kim Jong Un, I am very sorry the posts do not meet with your approval, oh glorious leader.


:SHOOT:

Got a mate who lives in North Korea. I asked him what's it like there.

He said he can't complain.
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:03 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1482
Location: Near Leyth
DGM wrote:
Surprised it took someone so long to trot out the away fans argument.

But yeh I totally agree with the rest, scrap huge metropolitan cities like Toulouse, London & Toronto and let's wait for Barrow, Dewsbury, Keighley & Whitehaven to take RL to the next level.


Toulouse,London and presumably Toronto have very successful professional RU teams and, any fledgling RL Team will have a job on to overtake them for popularirty!
Barrow, Dewsbury and Keighley were there at the inception of RL in 1895 and, will very likely be there long after Toronto and Mr Perez has gone! Dont ridicule our Heritage, the likes of Toronto will never play as many games as these famous clubs!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, feel the noize, Genehunt, ItchyandScratchy, Jukesays, kirkhall, LeythIg, new times, tiptop and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,0112,27476,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM