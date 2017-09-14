|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6089
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
DGM wrote:
:lol: Just let it go.
I will, when you stop your obsession with the mighty Centurions !
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3971
|
DGM wrote:
Surprised it took someone so long to trot out the away fans argument.
But yeh I totally agree with the rest, scrap huge metropolitan cities like Toulouse, London & Toronto and let's wait for Barrow, Dewsbury, Keighley & Whitehaven to take RL to the next level.
They have money,no ground and the future as with all is bleak. But they all keep ticking over.Leigh to SL investment,KR back to SL investment after a loss.Toronto to league 1 investment. Theres only one investment that could possibly see a return.Are you waiting for the others to follow suit?
Do you have fairies at the bottom of your garden.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:19 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9827
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Good luck to Toronto but you missed out the boggest driver to their short term success. MONEY. An almost bottomless pit of cold hard cash.
How much has Perez thrown into this exciting venture?
Also if I win the £115,000,000 jackpot tomorrow, I will be straight on the blower to Derek and you will see Leigh RLFC dominate the sport like the world has never seen before.
At my age I will not be requiring £114,999,000 of it and time really is of the essence if you get my drift :-)
Absolutely Harold, my dearest lifelong friend!
Good luck with the Euromillions tomorrow. If you win, just pm me for details of my bank account!
P.S. Have I told you that you are my dearest, lifelong friend?
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: In't Tap Room
|
Alan wrote:
Absolutely Harold, my dearest lifelong friend!
Good luck with the Euromillions tomorrow. If you win, just pm me for details of my bank account!
P.S. Have I told you that you are my dearest, lifelong friend?
At least twice
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2638
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Good luck to Toronto but you missed out the boggest driver to their short term success. MONEY. An almost bottomless pit of cold hard cash.
How much has Perez thrown into this exciting venture?
Also if I win the £115,000,000 jackpot tomorrow, I will be straight on the blower to Derek and you will see Leigh RLFC dominate the sport like the world has never seen before.
At my age I will not be requiring £114,999,000 of it and time really is of the essence if you get my drift
Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.
|
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Joined: Thu May 18, 2017 8:20 pm
Posts: 20
|
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.
Brilliant
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: In't Tap Room
|
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3971
|
Back on topic,while some find a room..
Player pool being attacked again by Toronto,is that our failure? Will that be their failure?
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:30 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 105
|
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:35 pm
|
mish
100% League Network
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3395
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
|
atomic wrote:
Back on topic,while some find a room..
Player pool being attacked again by Toronto,is that our failure? Will that be their failure?
What do you mean by that? I'm not sure about the player pool being attacked, I just see great signings.
|
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell
There are none so blind as those who will not see.