Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:

Good luck to Toronto but you missed out the boggest driver to their short term success. MONEY. An almost bottomless pit of cold hard cash.



How much has Perez thrown into this exciting venture?



Also if I win the £115,000,000 jackpot tomorrow, I will be straight on the blower to Derek and you will see Leigh RLFC dominate the sport like the world has never seen before.



At my age I will not be requiring £114,999,000 of it and time really is of the essence if you get my drift :-)