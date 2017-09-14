WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack

Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:38 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6087
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
DGM wrote:
:lol: Just let it go.


I will, when you stop your obsession with the mighty Centurions ! :BLAH:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:49 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3970
DGM wrote:
Surprised it took someone so long to trot out the away fans argument.

But yeh I totally agree with the rest, scrap huge metropolitan cities like Toulouse, London & Toronto and let's wait for Barrow, Dewsbury, Keighley & Whitehaven to take RL to the next level.


They have money,no ground and the future as with all is bleak. But they all keep ticking over.Leigh to SL investment,KR back to SL investment after a loss.Toronto to league 1 investment. Theres only one investment that could possibly see a return.Are you waiting for the others to follow suit?

Do you have fairies at the bottom of your garden.
Image
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:19 pm
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9827
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Good luck to Toronto but you missed out the boggest driver to their short term success. MONEY. An almost bottomless pit of cold hard cash.

How much has Perez thrown into this exciting venture?

Also if I win the £115,000,000 jackpot tomorrow, I will be straight on the blower to Derek and you will see Leigh RLFC dominate the sport like the world has never seen before.

At my age I will not be requiring £114,999,000 of it and time really is of the essence if you get my drift :-)


Absolutely Harold, my dearest lifelong friend! :wink: Good luck with the Euromillions tomorrow. If you win, just pm me for details of my bank account!

P.S. Have I told you that you are my dearest, lifelong friend? :D
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:19 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: In't Tap Room
Alan wrote:
Absolutely Harold, my dearest lifelong friend! :wink: Good luck with the Euromillions tomorrow. If you win, just pm me for details of my bank account!

P.S. Have I told you that you are my dearest, lifelong friend? :D


At least twice :-)
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:57 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2638
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Good luck to Toronto but you missed out the boggest driver to their short term success. MONEY. An almost bottomless pit of cold hard cash.

How much has Perez thrown into this exciting venture?

Also if I win the £115,000,000 jackpot tomorrow, I will be straight on the blower to Derek and you will see Leigh RLFC dominate the sport like the world has never seen before.

At my age I will not be requiring £114,999,000 of it and time really is of the essence if you get my drift :-)


Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:59 pm
scrum

Joined: Thu May 18, 2017 8:20 pm
Posts: 20
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.


Brilliant
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:03 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: In't Tap Room
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Mr Harold. My name is Prince Obiekwu from Nigeria. I have recently fled my homeland and have $500,000,000 tied up in bank accounts in Nigeria. For me to access these funds I need £115,000,000 to pay the bank charges to release the money. I am prepared to split on a 50% basis with you Mr Harold for your kind assistance in this matter. Please can you send me your bank details and security passwords so I can share the funds in my Nigerian bank accounts. I thank you for your help in this matter. Prince Obiekwu.


:-) :-)
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:20 pm
atomic
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3970
Back on topic,while some find a room..

Player pool being attacked again by Toronto,is that our failure? Will that be their failure?
Image
