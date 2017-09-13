Excited ??? (We have NO interest in Toronto Nomads) Are you retarded, can you not understand why us Leythers are annoyed by this Toronto wankfest. Rowley quit as our coach just 2 weeks before the 2016 season started, and then 'took the pi55' shortly after by taking the current Leigh players to a Salford home game that was live on Sky, and guess what, the cameras picked it up on them all 'sat in the stands' THEN eventually they sign 10 ex Leigh players, and including (Mr. Morals) their entire coaching team (all 3) are all ex Leigh Centurions.
No. I'd suggest the majority of "Leythers" were disappointed for about a week after Rowley quit and then let it go. And they now watch Toronto with great interest in the knowledge that Rowley's Leigh team's produced the most attractive rugby for decades. The Wolfpack is a very interesting business model and they've just announced a few more signings.
The Wolfpack? Usually all Leythers call them Toronto.. Business model! Would you care to elaborate?
