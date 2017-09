I never said the Stadium was full when my family attend I am merely pointing out that as you have not been on the ground then you are not qualified to make a statement on Toronto making false attendance numbers. My own observations from the TV coverage does as you say appear to make the stadium far from full but have you not considered being an old stadium it may be able to hold more fans than 9,600 but restricted through safety as indeed our own Hilton Park was. Talking about Hilton Park they used to knock numbers off the attendance not add them on to save on tax.