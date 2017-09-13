|
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2635
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
|
...and bigger than both Hull clubs if they carry on with their rate of growth. So pretty damning to the whole of RL in this country.
|
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3952
|
DGM wrote:
It's pretty damning to the Leigh club that Toronto will be bigger than them in pretty much every aspect after just a couple of years since their formation.
It just shows what can be achieved with some ambition, a clear plan, and the right about of business & commercial acumen. Great for RL.
Not really sure why you stick the emphasis on Leigh. Phase one their short term business plan has succeeded. Although playing in tier 3 with a pot of gold never jeopardised that phase.
Regardless of recruitment as that has to end some time,the Championship is a different kettle of fish. Let's see how a few defeats go down with the locals, as phase two is put into action.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:01 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2968
Location: LEYTH
|
atomic wrote:
Not really sure why you stick the emphasis on Leigh. Phase one their short term business plan has succeeded. Although playing in tier 3 with a pot of gold never jeopardised that phase.
Regardless of recruitment as that has to end some time,the Championship is a different kettle of fish. Let's see how a few defeats go down with the locals, as phase two is put into action.
Because he F@@@@@@ Hates them...............Check the grim reapers post, er i mean T@$$£R.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7667
|
DGM wrote:
It's pretty damning to the Leigh club that Toronto will be bigger than them in pretty much every aspect after just a couple of years since their formation.
It just shows what can be achieved with some ambition, a clear plan, and the right about of business & commercial acumen. Great for RL.
Lets see if they survive 5 years nevermind 10, 50, or even a 100 years. The same way Catalans are slowly going downhill I wouldnt not be surprised if Toronto follow a similar path.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6083
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Cokey wrote:
Because he F@@@@@@ Hates them...............Check the grim reapers post, er i mean T@$$£R.
I know, the fat kn@cker is obsessed with us !
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:54 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
|
atomic wrote:
Not really sure why you stick the emphasis on Leigh. Phase one their short term business plan has succeeded. Although playing in tier 3 with a pot of gold never jeopardised that phase.
Regardless of recruitment as that has to end some time,the Championship is a different kettle of fish. Let's see how a few defeats go down with the locals, as phase two is put into action.
Because it's a Leigh forum, but I take your point, it won't take much for them to overtake a number of other clubs too. Commercially they already have done.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:00 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5749
Location: east east hull
|
DGM wrote:
Because it's a Leigh forum, but I take your point, it won't take much for them to overtake a number of other clubs too. Commercially they already have done.
Well the spin department is doing its job declaring over 7000 when it's obvious it's half that ,still well done to them
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu May 18, 2017 8:20 pm
Posts: 16
|
fun time frankie wrote:
Well the spin department is doing its job declaring over 7000 when it's obvious it's half that ,still well done to them
What evidence do you have that Toronto are declaring false attendance numbers.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 641
|
scrum wrote:
What evidence do you have that Toronto are declaring false attendance numbers.
If they are, then they are learning the ropes pretty quick
|