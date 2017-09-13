WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto Wolfpack

Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:13 am
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2635
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
...and bigger than both Hull clubs if they carry on with their rate of growth. So pretty damning to the whole of RL in this country.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:41 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3952
DGM wrote:
It's pretty damning to the Leigh club that Toronto will be bigger than them in pretty much every aspect after just a couple of years since their formation.

It just shows what can be achieved with some ambition, a clear plan, and the right about of business & commercial acumen. Great for RL.


Not really sure why you stick the emphasis on Leigh. Phase one their short term business plan has succeeded. Although playing in tier 3 with a pot of gold never jeopardised that phase.

Regardless of recruitment as that has to end some time,the Championship is a different kettle of fish. Let's see how a few defeats go down with the locals, as phase two is put into action.
Image
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:01 pm
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2968
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
Not really sure why you stick the emphasis on Leigh. Phase one their short term business plan has succeeded. Although playing in tier 3 with a pot of gold never jeopardised that phase.

Regardless of recruitment as that has to end some time,the Championship is a different kettle of fish. Let's see how a few defeats go down with the locals, as phase two is put into action.


Because he F@@@@@@ Hates them...............Check the grim reapers post, er i mean T@$$£R.
Image Image Image
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:03 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7667
DGM wrote:
It's pretty damning to the Leigh club that Toronto will be bigger than them in pretty much every aspect after just a couple of years since their formation.

It just shows what can be achieved with some ambition, a clear plan, and the right about of business & commercial acumen. Great for RL.


Lets see if they survive 5 years nevermind 10, 50, or even a 100 years. The same way Catalans are slowly going downhill I wouldnt not be surprised if Toronto follow a similar path.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:19 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6083
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Cokey wrote:
Because he F@@@@@@ Hates them...............Check the grim reapers post, er i mean T@$$£R.


I know, the fat kn@cker is obsessed with us !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:54 pm
DGM User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
atomic wrote:
Not really sure why you stick the emphasis on Leigh. Phase one their short term business plan has succeeded. Although playing in tier 3 with a pot of gold never jeopardised that phase.

Regardless of recruitment as that has to end some time,the Championship is a different kettle of fish. Let's see how a few defeats go down with the locals, as phase two is put into action.


Because it's a Leigh forum, but I take your point, it won't take much for them to overtake a number of other clubs too. Commercially they already have done.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:00 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5749
Location: east east hull
DGM wrote:
Because it's a Leigh forum, but I take your point, it won't take much for them to overtake a number of other clubs too. Commercially they already have done.

Well the spin department is doing its job declaring over 7000 when it's obvious it's half that ,still well done to them
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:36 pm
scrum Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu May 18, 2017 8:20 pm
Posts: 16
fun time frankie wrote:
Well the spin department is doing its job declaring over 7000 when it's obvious it's half that ,still well done to them


What evidence do you have that Toronto are declaring false attendance numbers.
Re: Toronto Wolfpack
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:33 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 641
scrum wrote:
What evidence do you have that Toronto are declaring false attendance numbers.



If they are, then they are learning the ropes pretty quick
