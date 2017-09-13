DGM wrote:
It's pretty damning to the Leigh club that Toronto will be bigger than them in pretty much every aspect after just a couple of years since their formation.
It just shows what can be achieved with some ambition, a clear plan, and the right about of business & commercial acumen. Great for RL.
Not really sure why you stick the emphasis on Leigh. Phase one their short term business plan has succeeded. Although playing in tier 3 with a pot of gold never jeopardised that phase.
Regardless of recruitment as that has to end some time,the Championship is a different kettle of fish. Let's see how a few defeats go down with the locals, as phase two is put into action.