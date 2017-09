ColD wrote: Be interesting to see how they do next season, would probably have to strengthen quite a lot to be in with a shout for SL

Obviously they have the money, but most of the current players would be contracted I presume

Tom Armstrong has signed for them. Higson is rumoured to be heading that way in a couple of forums so a complete 3/4 line. I'd suggest we keep an eye on the scoreboard and corner flags. Rowley's future employers will be nervous - he's definitely got the Pied Piper touch.