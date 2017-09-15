|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 816
|
PopTart wrote:
The ref explained that the tackle was complete before he lost the ball so he couldn't play on.
To me he lost the ball in the tackle so should have allowed play on. A judgement call obviously but just strange the way judgement calls often seem to go against us. Or am I being paranoid?
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:40 am
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4548
|
Kevs Head wrote:
To me he lost the ball in the tackle so should have allowed play on. A judgement call obviously but just strange the way judgement calls often seem to go against us. Or am I being paranoid?
I'm with you on this. The ball pops out on impact with the ground, you see them every week and not given as tackle complete so why this one??
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield
Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.
Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:31 am
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2802
|
marc271841 wrote:
As soon as Ben Jones Bishop touches that ball (trying to trap it with his foot which is surely legitimate) they should not interfere with play. If he caught the ball cleanly, they couldn't tackle him. So how if he touches it with his feet are they allowed to get involved?
That's been the rule for ever and a day. If the player touches the ball with his feet, it's playon, and everyone is onside. It's the same once he's passed the ball.
Offside players who encroach within 10 meters at the point he first touches the ball are offside, but this is rarely given nowadays, only if they get involved with tackling/competing for the ball.
Placed onside:
An off side player is placed onside if:
(a) an opponent moves ten metres or more with the ball.
(b) an opponent touches the ball without retaining it.
(c) one of his own team in possession of the ball runs in front of him.
(d) one of his own team kicks or knocks the ball forward and takes up a position in front of him in the field of play.
(e) he retires behind the point where the ball was last touched by one of his own team.
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:07 am
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4792
|
imo we need 2 refs on the pitch, to much inconsistency in our game, you never know from one play to the next whos gonna get pinged at the play the ball,
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 557
|
hull2524 wrote:
imo we need 2 refs on the pitch, to much inconsistency in our game, you never know from one play to the next whos gonna get pinged at the play the ball,
I think that's a really fair call and would help the players on the pitch and make it better for the fans
All you have to do is look at the NRL
Personally while I'm gutted we lost I think we've gone through a big learning curve over the last few weeks, the bad calls for both sides tend to even them selfs out and you have to be able to win the big matches regardless, sts found away to win last week and hull did last night
For me one of the big things about this season super 8s is we have won some of those games and hopefully we can make the 8s again next year and draw on that big game experience to win more
I genuinely believe that is a process we have had to go through
Rome wasn't built in a day
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:37 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 78
|
ccs wrote:
That's been the rule for ever and a day. If the player touches the ball with his feet, it's playon, and everyone is onside. It's the same once he's passed the ball.
Offside players who encroach within 10 meters at the point he first touches the ball are offside, but this is rarely given nowadays, only if they get involved with tackling/competing for the ball.
Fair enough. Although I think that's bloody stupid. Never had to think about these issues playing prop
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:44 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3264
|
westgaterunner wrote:
I thought the no advantage to Wakey was a crucial call , it was when the Hull forward lost the ball & MCB picked it up, he was away until the ref pulled him back and gave the scrum to us. He could have let play carry on and if necessary gone to the screen afterwards, instead of stopping play straight away.
This.
That was a huge mistake and he made a few other wrong calls. Does his refereeing get formerly assessed by the RFL? If it does he will be getting quite a bit of feedback.
Trinity needed the luck or rub of the green and had 3 or 4 scoring chances but could just not finish them off. Had Fifita gone to dive early then there is no way they could have stopped him scoring with his weight and size.
That said Fifita had a great game..
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:18 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26205
Location: Poodle Power!
|
wakeyrule wrote:
Missed tackle by Finn led to a Hull try, missed conversion cost 2 points, missed drop goal cost a draw. If that had been Grix his head would be on a spike now! We matched Hull in every department, and are so close to being an exceptional team. Best season I've ever seen from Trinity, and I am immensely proud of every one of our players.
I'm a Grix fan but that imho isn't a great analogy. All Finns errors were as you describe but the conversion was a hard one - missed tackles happen - drop goal under pressure missed by inches not that bad. I we crucified every player who did the above we'd not be cheering anyone.
Grix on the other hand was a howler that was harder to get wrong than right. That's why Grix himself was so gutted where is Finn was just dissapointed.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, alegend, borocat, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Father Ted, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Mr. Zucchini Head, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Skit33, thebeagle, Tricky2309, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 232 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity