hull2524 wrote: imo we need 2 refs on the pitch, to much inconsistency in our game, you never know from one play to the next whos gonna get pinged at the play the ball,

I think that's a really fair call and would help the players on the pitch and make it better for the fansAll you have to do is look at the NRLPersonally while I'm gutted we lost I think we've gone through a big learning curve over the last few weeks, the bad calls for both sides tend to even them selfs out and you have to be able to win the big matches regardless, sts found away to win last week and hull did last nightFor me one of the big things about this season super 8s is we have won some of those games and hopefully we can make the 8s again next year and draw on that big game experience to win moreI genuinely believe that is a process we have had to go throughRome wasn't built in a day