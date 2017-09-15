marc271841 wrote: As soon as Ben Jones Bishop touches that ball (trying to trap it with his foot which is surely legitimate) they should not interfere with play. If he caught the ball cleanly, they couldn't tackle him. So how if he touches it with his feet are they allowed to get involved?

Placed onside:



An off side player is placed onside if:



(a) an opponent moves ten metres or more with the ball.



(b) an opponent touches the ball without retaining it.



(c) one of his own team in possession of the ball runs in front of him.



(d) one of his own team kicks or knocks the ball forward and takes up a position in front of him in the field of play.



(e) he retires behind the point where the ball was last touched by one of his own team.

That's been the rule for ever and a day. If the player touches the ball with his feet, it's playon, and everyone is onside. It's the same once he's passed the ball.Offside players who encroach within 10 meters at the point he first touches the ball are offside, but this is rarely given nowadays, only if they get involved with tackling/competing for the ball.