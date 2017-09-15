WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC v Wakefield

Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:51 am
Kevs Head
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 816
PopTart wrote:
The ref explained that the tackle was complete before he lost the ball so he couldn't play on.

To me he lost the ball in the tackle so should have allowed play on. A judgement call obviously but just strange the way judgement calls often seem to go against us. Or am I being paranoid?
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:40 am
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4548
Kevs Head wrote:
To me he lost the ball in the tackle so should have allowed play on. A judgement call obviously but just strange the way judgement calls often seem to go against us. Or am I being paranoid?


I'm with you on this. The ball pops out on impact with the ground, you see them every week and not given as tackle complete so why this one??
