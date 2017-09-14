|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But if travelled ten yards after BJB played at it, don't they become onside?
The real error is that it wasn't a knock on and Hull in fact did knock it on.
Did it travel ten yards though?
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:41 pm
marc271841 wrote:
Did it travel ten yards though?
Regardless, BJB didnt knock on and then Taylor does so it's Wakefield's feed. Ref was garbage. The late tackle call was crap as well and Fifita was blatantly dragged in touch which isn't allowed. Also, apparently Hull FC were perfect in the ruck all game as I don't think Bentham penalised them for any interference as far as I'm aware.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:46 pm
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Regardless, BJB didnt knock on and then Taylor does so it's Wakefield's feed. Ref was garbage. The late tackle call was crap as well and Fifita was blatantly dragged in touch which isn't allowed. Also, apparently Hull FC were perfect in the ruck all game as I don't think Bentham penalised them for any interference as far as I'm aware.
Have just been told by someone else that BJB didn't knock on aswell. So does make my point irrelevant to an extent.
It's hard not to look back at the questionable decisions during a game and not think what if. However, what's done is done. Still proud as they come of the lads.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:47 pm
marc271841 wrote:
Did it travel ten yards though?
If it didn't, you'd need a slide rule to work it out.
The ref made an instant call and got it wrong. As did BJB in not trapping it properly. As did someone else later on in defence. And so it goes.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:55 pm
I thought the no advantage to Wakey was a crucial call , it was when the Hull forward lost the ball & MCB picked it up, he was away until the ref pulled him back and gave the scrum to us. He could have let play carry on and if necessary gone to the screen afterwards, instead of stopping play straight away.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:19 pm
well played wakey, close game, you won the penalty count by the way, and as for the incident with jjb yes taylor lost the ball but it was stripped in the tackle with 2 men in the tackle so you could say its a penalty to hull, all in all a draw was properly a fair result, hope you beat wigan, again well played
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:47 am
Missed tackle by Finn led to a Hull try, missed conversion cost 2 points, missed drop goal cost a draw. If that had been Grix his head would be on a spike now! We matched Hull in every department, and are so close to being an exceptional team. Best season I've ever seen from Trinity, and I am immensely proud of every one of our players.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:58 am
A point I made earlier and also on another thread Wakeyrule.
It could be actions of a tired player.
With us having Williams and Miller also, didnt think we'd be sat here in the knowledge that Finn would play all bar one game of the season.
Really do hope if Williams has gone home, that another half is brought in, to keep things fresh, provide cover and competition.
Next year, he will be older, slower, and would he get through as many games as he has this year.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:31 am
Unfortunately the Williams thing didn't work out and our best half backs took the field. Finns had a good season and competes to a set level every game , hes solid.
Other halves have a good week bad week but can win a game with a single play. Good scrum halves are a bit of a rarity and I'm not sure we would find one that fits the bill and would be affordable.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:34 am
westgaterunner wrote:
I thought the no advantage to Wakey was a crucial call , it was when the Hull forward lost the ball & MCB picked it up, he was away until the ref pulled him back and gave the scrum to us. He could have let play carry on and if necessary gone to the screen afterwards, instead of stopping play straight away.
The ref explained that the tackle was complete before he lost the ball so he couldn't play on.
