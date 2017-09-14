WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC v Wakefield

Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:37 pm
marc271841

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 77
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But if travelled ten yards after BJB played at it, don't they become onside?

The real error is that it wasn't a knock on and Hull in fact did knock it on.


Did it travel ten yards though?
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:41 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Adam_Harrison9

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 573
marc271841 wrote:
Did it travel ten yards though?


Regardless, BJB didnt knock on and then Taylor does so it's Wakefield's feed. Ref was garbage. The late tackle call was crap as well and Fifita was blatantly dragged in touch which isn't allowed. Also, apparently Hull FC were perfect in the ruck all game as I don't think Bentham penalised them for any interference as far as I'm aware.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:46 pm
marc271841

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 77
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Regardless, BJB didnt knock on and then Taylor does so it's Wakefield's feed. Ref was garbage. The late tackle call was crap as well and Fifita was blatantly dragged in touch which isn't allowed. Also, apparently Hull FC were perfect in the ruck all game as I don't think Bentham penalised them for any interference as far as I'm aware.


Have just been told by someone else that BJB didn't knock on aswell. So does make my point irrelevant to an extent.

It's hard not to look back at the questionable decisions during a game and not think what if. However, what's done is done. Still proud as they come of the lads.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:47 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5180
Location: Over there
marc271841 wrote:
Did it travel ten yards though?


If it didn't, you'd need a slide rule to work it out.

The ref made an instant call and got it wrong. As did BJB in not trapping it properly. As did someone else later on in defence. And so it goes.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:55 pm
westgaterunner
westgaterunner

Joined: Tue Feb 10, 2009 8:21 pm
Posts: 261
I thought the no advantage to Wakey was a crucial call , it was when the Hull forward lost the ball & MCB picked it up, he was away until the ref pulled him back and gave the scrum to us. He could have let play carry on and if necessary gone to the screen afterwards, instead of stopping play straight away.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:19 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4785
well played wakey, close game, you won the penalty count by the way, and as for the incident with jjb yes taylor lost the ball but it was stripped in the tackle with 2 men in the tackle so you could say its a penalty to hull, all in all a draw was properly a fair result, hope you beat wigan, again well played
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:47 am
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1281
Missed tackle by Finn led to a Hull try, missed conversion cost 2 points, missed drop goal cost a draw. If that had been Grix his head would be on a spike now! We matched Hull in every department, and are so close to being an exceptional team. Best season I've ever seen from Trinity, and I am immensely proud of every one of our players.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:58 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1649
A point I made earlier and also on another thread Wakeyrule.

It could be actions of a tired player.

With us having Williams and Miller also, didnt think we'd be sat here in the knowledge that Finn would play all bar one game of the season.

Really do hope if Williams has gone home, that another half is brought in, to keep things fresh, provide cover and competition.

Next year, he will be older, slower, and would he get through as many games as he has this year.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:31 am
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1261
Unfortunately the Williams thing didn't work out and our best half backs took the field. Finns had a good season and competes to a set level every game , hes solid.
Other halves have a good week bad week but can win a game with a single play. Good scrum halves are a bit of a rarity and I'm not sure we would find one that fits the bill and would be affordable.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:34 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9515
Location: wakefield
westgaterunner wrote:
I thought the no advantage to Wakey was a crucial call , it was when the Hull forward lost the ball & MCB picked it up, he was away until the ref pulled him back and gave the scrum to us. He could have let play carry on and if necessary gone to the screen afterwards, instead of stopping play straight away.


The ref explained that the tackle was complete before he lost the ball so he couldn't play on.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
