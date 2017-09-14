well played wakey, close game, you won the penalty count by the way, and as for the incident with jjb yes taylor lost the ball but it was stripped in the tackle with 2 men in the tackle so you could say its a penalty to hull, all in all a draw was properly a fair result, hope you beat wigan, again well played
