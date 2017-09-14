WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC v Wakefield

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Hull FC v Wakefield

Post a reply
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:37 pm
marc271841 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 77
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But if travelled ten yards after BJB played at it, don't they become onside?

The real error is that it wasn't a knock on and Hull in fact did knock it on.


Did it travel ten yards though?
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:41 pm
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 573
marc271841 wrote:
Did it travel ten yards though?


Regardless, BJB didnt knock on and then Taylor does so it's Wakefield's feed. Ref was garbage. The late tackle call was crap as well and Fifita was blatantly dragged in touch which isn't allowed. Also, apparently Hull FC were perfect in the ruck all game as I don't think Bentham penalised them for any interference as far as I'm aware.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:46 pm
marc271841 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 77
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Regardless, BJB didnt knock on and then Taylor does so it's Wakefield's feed. Ref was garbage. The late tackle call was crap as well and Fifita was blatantly dragged in touch which isn't allowed. Also, apparently Hull FC were perfect in the ruck all game as I don't think Bentham penalised them for any interference as far as I'm aware.


Have just been told by someone else that BJB didn't knock on aswell. So does make my point irrelevant to an extent.

It's hard not to look back at the questionable decisions during a game and not think what if. However, what's done is done. Still proud as they come of the lads.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:47 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5180
Location: Over there
marc271841 wrote:
Did it travel ten yards though?


If it didn't, you'd need a slide rule to work it out.

The ref made an instant call and got it wrong. As did BJB in not trapping it properly. As did someone else later on in defence. And so it goes.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Adam_Harrison9, Big lads mate, Bullsmad, captaincaveman, Cats13, cheshirecat57, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Ewwenorfolk, freddyfox73, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, leedscat, LG83, Lupsetbull, madkeentrin, marc271841, Mr Bliss, musson, mwindass, Oddshapeball, paperboy, PopTart, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Schunter, senoj, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, trin77, Upanunder, westgaterunner, Wilde 3 and 436 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,5982,17176,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
19
- 18WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM