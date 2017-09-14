Adam_Harrison9 wrote: Regardless, BJB didnt knock on and then Taylor does so it's Wakefield's feed. Ref was garbage. The late tackle call was crap as well and Fifita was blatantly dragged in touch which isn't allowed. Also, apparently Hull FC were perfect in the ruck all game as I don't think Bentham penalised them for any interference as far as I'm aware.

Have just been told by someone else that BJB didn't knock on aswell. So does make my point irrelevant to an extent.It's hard not to look back at the questionable decisions during a game and not think what if. However, what's done is done. Still proud as they come of the lads.