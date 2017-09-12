Kirmudgeonly wrote:
The full 19-man squad to face Wakefield is as follows:
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash
So pretty much everyone available , yet bizarrely I feel confident although I am in pub Korki korki!!
Yes, Chris Green is the only one missing that would play if fit. Although there will be doubts over a couple of them I reckon. Talanoa and Carlos didn't make it last week and Minichiello has been carrying a knock.
Still no excuses for us with that squad. Whoever loses this I reckon their race is run. Id be gutted to lose, but if we do there isn't really another side that I would rather see take our place. Your boys have done you proud this year whatever and it's been great to see after some of the dross you've had to put up with in recent times.
May the best team win.