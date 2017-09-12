WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC v Wakefield

Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:50 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006
Posts: 10574
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
The full 19-man squad to face Wakefield is as follows:

1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
28. Brad Fash

So pretty much everyone available , yet bizarrely I feel confident although I am in pub Korki korki!!


Yes, Chris Green is the only one missing that would play if fit. Although there will be doubts over a couple of them I reckon. Talanoa and Carlos didn't make it last week and Minichiello has been carrying a knock.

Still no excuses for us with that squad. Whoever loses this I reckon their race is run. Id be gutted to lose, but if we do there isn't really another side that I would rather see take our place. Your boys have done you proud this year whatever and it's been great to see after some of the dross you've had to put up with in recent times.

May the best team win.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:18 am
upthetrin92
Joined: Mon May 21, 2012
Posts: 98
Location: Fleetmater northstand
Hopefully we take a good following tonight, heard there on the 5th bus from wakey? not sure how true that is?

was a fair few at salford, here's hoping people travel over.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:02 pm
60sCat
Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010
Posts: 269
it's really tough being a Wakey fan.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:08 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015
Posts: 1647
So near again.

Unfortunately, too many silly errors, and yet again switching off at vital times.

When will they learn from previous mistakes.

Last week the scapegoat for some was Grix, maybe this week Finny.

The drop goal miss was pressure, but about 4 missed tackles, one of which led to a try at a vital time.

There is talking of new signings, it is silly season with rumours, I just hope one is of a scrum half
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:12 pm
marc271841

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013
Posts: 75
Not that I'm bitter. It was a great game and I'm proud of the boys. But I'm bemused by the decision given in the build up to Ellis' try.

Kirmond was remonstrating with the ref too.

The players who prevent Ben Jones Bishop from diving on the ball (which he could have simply done if not for the there presence) are offside when it's kicked.

As soon as Ben Jones Bishop touches that ball (trying to trap it with his foot which is surely legitimate) they should not interfere with play. If he caught the ball cleanly, they couldn't tackle him. So how if he touches it with his feet are they allowed to get involved?

I'm happy for someone to come up something to explain, but I thought it was the wrong decision and Wakefield should have been given a penalty.

As I say not bitter but could have been a different game.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:15 pm
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007
Posts: 5174
Location: Over there
marc271841 wrote:
Not that I'm bitter. It was a great game and I'm proud of the boys. But I'm bemused by the decision given in the build up to Ellis' try.

Kirmond was remonstrating with the ref too.

The players who prevent Ben Jones Bishop from diving on the ball (which he could have simply done if not for the there presence) are offside when it's kicked.

As soon as Ben Jones Bishop touches that ball (trying to trap it with his foot which is surely legitimate) they should not interfere with play. If he caught the ball cleanly, they couldn't tackle him. So how if he touches it with his feet are they allowed to get involved?

I'm happy for someone to come up something to explain, but I thought it was the wrong decision and Wakefield should have been given a penalty.

As I say not bitter but could have been a different game.


But if travelled ten yards after BJB played at it, don't they become onside?

The real error is that it wasn't a knock on and Hull in fact did knock it on.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:17 pm
King Street Cat
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010
Posts: 2832
Location: WF4
Should have actually been head and feed to Wakefield in the resulting scrum as BJB didn't knock on while trying to regather it.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:19 pm
Cats13
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006
Posts: 227
Not forgetting the out and out knock on by Kelly when they got the ball back before their first try.

Great effort and commitment tonight, totally gutted.
