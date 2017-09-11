WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC v Wakefield

Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:55 pm
Wilde 3
Big game this for both sides. How do you think you will line up? I thought you would have closed the game out better against St Helens, but not to be.

Ourselves, we have Ellis, Talanoa, Tuimavave coming back this week I beleive, as well as Watts who rightfully hasn't picked up a ban and we are pretty close to a full strength squad.

Hope you guys come over in good numbers
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:01 pm
wrencat1873
Wilde 3 wrote:
Big game this for both sides. How do you think you will line up? I thought you would have closed the game out better against St Helens, but not to be.

Ourselves, we have Ellis, Talanoa, Tuimavave coming back this week I beleive, as well as Watts who rightfully hasn't picked up a ban and we are pretty close to a full strength squad.

Hope you guys come over in good numbers


We will be very close to the side that played Saints, cant see too many changes, unless we have some fresh injuries.
Should be a great game and we will have a decent following, considering it's on a Thursday night and on Sky.
I hope it's like the play off game a few seasons back :D
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:34 pm
upthecats
I'd imagine we'd line up the same as against Saints but with Woody coming in as a straight swap for Hadley...

Randell & Wood at 9 is a combination I'm looking forward to seeing! Hull are a champion side and to go there and beat a near full strength side who need to win would be one of the best wins for a long time!

Part of me thinks we'll struggle after what was a heart breaking defeat against Saints and the lads will take some real picking up...part of me though feels this group of players just doesn't know when they're beat and wouldn't be surprised to see us go there and win!

I'm hoping the effort Hull had to put in against Wigan (a phenomenal effort) might just give us a squeak, with the extra rest day too. If our big men can match them up the middle then Randell and Wood could cause their big men in the middle a fair amount of problems!

Hope it's another cracker! Seen half a dozen quality games this weekend, now were down to the business end and games have that bit more meaning!
Image
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:03 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
We will be very close to the side that played Saints, cant see too many changes, unless we have some fresh injuries.
Should be a great game and we will have a decent following, considering it's on a Thursday night and on Sky.
I hope it's like the play off game a few seasons back :D

Any news on Lyne and Miller? Both limped through the 2nd half Lyne worst
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:22 pm
number 6
upthecats wrote:
I'd imagine we'd line up the same as against Saints but with Woody coming in as a straight swap for Hadley...

Randell & Wood at 9 is a combination I'm looking forward to seeing! Hull are a champion side and to go there and beat a near full strength side who need to win would be one of the best wins for a long time!

Part of me thinks we'll struggle after what was a heart breaking defeat against Saints and the lads will take some real picking up...part of me though feels this group of players just doesn't know when they're beat and wouldn't be surprised to see us go there and win!

I'm hoping the effort Hull had to put in against Wigan (a phenomenal effort) might just give us a squeak, with the extra rest day too. If our big men can match them up the middle then Randell and Wood could cause their big men in the middle a fair amount of problems!

Hope it's another cracker! Seen half a dozen quality games this weekend, now were down to the business end and games have that bit more meaning!



some of our big men should be fresh, ellis back from a ban, watts only played less than 20 minutes, we missed the likes of carlos and talanoa most last week, glad they are back

free coach travel for you guys so should be a good turnout
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:59 am
Trinity squad for Thursday, one change, Kyle Wood in for Dean H:

Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
James Hasson
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Tyler Randell
Bill Tupou
Kyle Wood
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:01 pm
wildshot
I was just saying to a friend last Thursday that I'd be excited to see a mid-match rotation between Randell and Wood, with maybe Wood starting hooker. Both are creative hookers who can make openings from half chances.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:08 pm
bren2k
Randell showed a bit of the uncompromising defence he's renowned for last week; that shot on Makinson was an absolute bellringer. The lad looks like an old-fashioned hooker to me, with many of the attributes of a Roby or a Houghton - promising stuff.
Re: Hull FC v Wakefield
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:57 pm
The Dreadnought
Wouldn't be surprised to see Randell and Wood on together tomorrow. Randell to loose especially if we're behind
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

