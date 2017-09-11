I'd imagine we'd line up the same as against Saints but with Woody coming in as a straight swap for Hadley...



Randell & Wood at 9 is a combination I'm looking forward to seeing! Hull are a champion side and to go there and beat a near full strength side who need to win would be one of the best wins for a long time!



Part of me thinks we'll struggle after what was a heart breaking defeat against Saints and the lads will take some real picking up...part of me though feels this group of players just doesn't know when they're beat and wouldn't be surprised to see us go there and win!



I'm hoping the effort Hull had to put in against Wigan (a phenomenal effort) might just give us a squeak, with the extra rest day too. If our big men can match them up the middle then Randell and Wood could cause their big men in the middle a fair amount of problems!



Hope it's another cracker! Seen half a dozen quality games this weekend, now were down to the business end and games have that bit more meaning!