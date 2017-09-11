Big game this for both sides. How do you think you will line up? I thought you would have closed the game out better against St Helens, but not to be.
Ourselves, we have Ellis, Talanoa, Tuimavave coming back this week I beleive, as well as Watts who rightfully hasn't picked up a ban and we are pretty close to a full strength squad.
Hope you guys come over in good numbers
