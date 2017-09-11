WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker Crisis

Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:09 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 836
We need to score more tries and concede less, we can worry about the goal kicking once that is sorted, goal kicking I am more noticeable when you're struggling to score tries.
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:50 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5601
Location: South Stand.....bored
Some may scoff, but goal kicking is CRUCIAL.
Cast your minds back to the 92/3 season (the one before Davies arrives) and we lost/drew about eight matches by six points or less, and we finished eighth. Turn those defeats/draws into victories with a top notch kicker,and we're near the top.

FYI. Our kickers that year were Chris Rudd and Tony Thornley. Even Bob Jackson was taking them in one game. Hardly Botica-esqe, are they?

It's not rocket science to realise that when we've won stuff/finished high in the table, we've had a top kicker
Hesford
Woods
Davies
Hodgson

As I said. Crucial
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:17 am
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 134
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Maybe you should post "Goal kicker Crisis" on the Wigan or Leeds forum.


? Need a bit more perspective on that one
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:11 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5601
Location: South Stand.....bored
After tonight's SL semifinal, I'd say goal kicking is pretty crucial.

There's a few plastic scousers who'd agree with me
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:15 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 680
It is probably worth between 4-8 league points a season and at the top or bottom that can be massive!!!
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:22 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14076
Location: NFL playoffs
Maybe we should look at players in RU there must be some lads there who can kick goals from all over the place even if they don't offer much else.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:49 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9025
sally cinnamon wrote:
Maybe we should look at players in RU there must be some lads there who can kick goals from all over the place even if they don't offer much else.


Like Frano Botica?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:47 pm
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 134
Yep priority number 1 for the new coach
And not someone who kicks 6/6 when it doesn't matter
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:46 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 680
[*]
Wires71 wrote:
Like Frano Botica?


Beat me to it lol
