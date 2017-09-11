WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker Crisis

Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:09 pm
We need to score more tries and concede less, we can worry about the goal kicking once that is sorted, goal kicking I am more noticeable when you're struggling to score tries.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:50 pm
Some may scoff, but goal kicking is CRUCIAL.
Cast your minds back to the 92/3 season (the one before Davies arrives) and we lost/drew about eight matches by six points or less, and we finished eighth. Turn those defeats/draws into victories with a top notch kicker,and we're near the top.

FYI. Our kickers that year were Chris Rudd and Tony Thornley. Even Bob Jackson was taking them in one game. Hardly Botica-esqe, are they?

It's not rocket science to realise that when we've won stuff/finished high in the table, we've had a top kicker
Hesford
Woods
Davies
Hodgson

As I said. Crucial
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:17 am
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Maybe you should post "Goal kicker Crisis" on the Wigan or Leeds forum.


? Need a bit more perspective on that one
