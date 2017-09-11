Some may scoff, but goal kicking is CRUCIAL.
Cast your minds back to the 92/3 season (the one before Davies arrives) and we lost/drew about eight matches by six points or less, and we finished eighth. Turn those defeats/draws into victories with a top notch kicker,and we're near the top.
FYI. Our kickers that year were Chris Rudd and Tony Thornley. Even Bob Jackson was taking them in one game. Hardly Botica-esqe, are they?
It's not rocket science to realise that when we've won stuff/finished high in the table, we've had a top kicker
Hesford
Woods
Davies
Hodgson
As I said. Crucial
