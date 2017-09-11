The number 1 priority for the incoming head coach is to solve our on-going goal kicking crisis of the last few years.



This has to be fixed once and for all, before attention to any other area of the team.



I've lost count of the players who have had a go and been unsuccessfull.



It's an area that's cost us dearly, that Gidley was brought to solve but didn't



Livett is looking promising, but can we chance him?, will he be retained under a new coach, or bring someone else in