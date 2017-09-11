|
The number 1 priority for the incoming head coach is to solve our on-going goal kicking crisis of the last few years.
This has to be fixed once and for all, before attention to any other area of the team.
I've lost count of the players who have had a go and been unsuccessfull.
It's an area that's cost us dearly, that Gidley was brought to solve but didn't
Livett is looking promising, but can we chance him?, will he be retained under a new coach, or bring someone else in
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:50 pm
Superblue wrote:
The number 1 priority for the incoming head coach is to solve our on-going goal kicking crisis of the last few years.
This has to be fixed once and for all, before attention to any other area of the team.
I've lost count of the players who have had a go and been unsuccessfull.
It's an area that's cost us dearly, that Gidley was brought to solve but didn't
Livett is looking promising, but can we chance him?, will he be retained under a new coach, or bring someone else in
There are far more priorities needed at the moment more than a goal kicker!
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:51 pm
THAT'S your number one priority.....?
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:06 pm
Assuming the stats on the SL site are correct....
Patton 23 / 34 (68%)
Ratchford 18 / 25 (72%)
Gidley 10 / 15 (67%)
Livett 8 / 9 (89%)
Livett wont have enough game time to be a regular kicker at this stage - although his stats (small sample size excused) are pretty impressive.
I think Patton has shown glimpses that he could grow in to a good kicker, although he seems to have off days that spoil his record - like against Leigh. He's not consistent enough at this stage really, although if we never give him the opportunity full time, he'll never grow in to it.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:18 pm
Patton should not even be in the team, never mind goal kicker! Have you watched, he gets dropped, he eventually comes back with a point to prove actually runs at defences and looks to take them on himself plays a little better. A few games go by and goes back into his normal mould where he offers nothing. He is then dropped, comes back, starts to attack the line then after a few games stops again.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:57 pm
For me all players get a clean slate under the new coach, so let's see what he can do with them. I wonder if the highly disciplined no excuses style of Maguire or Pay would suit us? I don't mind the boring rugby if it brings us a few titles a la Wigan.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:39 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Assuming the stats on the SL site are correct....
Patton 23 / 34 (68%)
Ratchford 18 / 25 (72%)
Gidley 10 / 15 (67%)
Livett 8 / 9 (89%)
.
Good info cheers,
Then you can add in Sandow and Westwood and it's a right Horlix situation..
Thing is what matters is when they miss them, generally in tight big games when a successful kick is the difference between winning and losing.
I was brought up on the likes of Whitehead, Hesford, Woods, Davies, and Eccles.
Two successful kicks cancels out a try conceded.
Underestimate the value of a top goal kicker at your peril, as we have seen first hand.
Sort it Wire
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:55 pm
Superblue wrote:
Underestimate the value of a top goal kicker at your peril, as we have seen first hand.
All you need to look at for an example is Sneyd at Hull. Slightly above average halfback, amazing kicker of the ball both in general play and place kicking. Wins them matches when they don't deserve to.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:17 pm
Superblue wrote:
Good info cheers,
Then you can add in Sandow and Westwood and it's a right Horlix situation..
Thing is what matters is when they miss them, generally in tight big games when a successful kick is the difference between winning and losing.
I was brought up on the likes of Whitehead, Hesford, Woods, Davies, and Eccles.
Two successful kicks cancels out a try conceded.
Underestimate the value of a top goal kicker at your peril, as we have seen first hand.
Sort it Wire
Patton and Gidley both have good records - close to excellent at some points. Joe Westerman used to be Hull's regular kicker and could do a good job. Ratchford is pretty good, and Livett is promising. I can't see this as some kind of crisis up against our greater problems.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:31 pm
Maybe you should post "Goal kicker Crisis" on the Wigan or Leeds forum.
