WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicker Crisis

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Goal kicker Crisis

Post a reply
Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:34 pm
Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 119
The number 1 priority for the incoming head coach is to solve our on-going goal kicking crisis of the last few years.

This has to be fixed once and for all, before attention to any other area of the team.

I've lost count of the players who have had a go and been unsuccessfull.

It's an area that's cost us dearly, that Gidley was brought to solve but didn't

Livett is looking promising, but can we chance him?, will he be retained under a new coach, or bring someone else in
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:50 pm
Big Dave 3 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1235
Superblue wrote:
The number 1 priority for the incoming head coach is to solve our on-going goal kicking crisis of the last few years.

This has to be fixed once and for all, before attention to any other area of the team.

I've lost count of the players who have had a go and been unsuccessfull.

It's an area that's cost us dearly, that Gidley was brought to solve but didn't

Livett is looking promising, but can we chance him?, will he be retained under a new coach, or bring someone else in


There are far more priorities needed at the moment more than a goal kicker!
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:51 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3576
Location: The Gig In The Sky
THAT'S your number one priority.....?
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:06 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 857
Assuming the stats on the SL site are correct....

Patton 23 / 34 (68%)
Ratchford 18 / 25 (72%)
Gidley 10 / 15 (67%)
Livett 8 / 9 (89%)


Livett wont have enough game time to be a regular kicker at this stage - although his stats (small sample size excused) are pretty impressive.

I think Patton has shown glimpses that he could grow in to a good kicker, although he seems to have off days that spoil his record - like against Leigh. He's not consistent enough at this stage really, although if we never give him the opportunity full time, he'll never grow in to it.
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:18 pm
ComeOnYouWolves User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1849
Patton should not even be in the team, never mind goal kicker! Have you watched, he gets dropped, he eventually comes back with a point to prove actually runs at defences and looks to take them on himself plays a little better. A few games go by and goes back into his normal mould where he offers nothing. He is then dropped, comes back, starts to attack the line then after a few games stops again.
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:57 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 324
Location: Dubai
For me all players get a clean slate under the new coach, so let's see what he can do with them. I wonder if the highly disciplined no excuses style of Maguire or Pay would suit us? I don't mind the boring rugby if it brings us a few titles a la Wigan.
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:39 pm
Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 119
Alffi_7 wrote:
Assuming the stats on the SL site are correct....

Patton 23 / 34 (68%)
Ratchford 18 / 25 (72%)
Gidley 10 / 15 (67%)
Livett 8 / 9 (89%)
.



Good info cheers,

Then you can add in Sandow and Westwood and it's a right Horlix situation..

Thing is what matters is when they miss them, generally in tight big games when a successful kick is the difference between winning and losing.

I was brought up on the likes of Whitehead, Hesford, Woods, Davies, and Eccles.
Two successful kicks cancels out a try conceded.

Underestimate the value of a top goal kicker at your peril, as we have seen first hand.

Sort it Wire
Re: Goal kicker Crisis
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:55 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 324
Location: Dubai
Superblue wrote:
Underestimate the value of a top goal kicker at your peril, as we have seen first hand.


All you need to look at for an example is Sneyd at Hull. Slightly above average halfback, amazing kicker of the ball both in general play and place kicking. Wins them matches when they don't deserve to.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Ashton Bears, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, ComeOnYouWolves, Cutter76, CyberPieMan, easyWire, Gazwire, Harrison, Jimathay, just_browny, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, mailman, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, MrFlibble, rubber duckie, runningman29, SomersetSaint, Stitch, Thelonius, wolfie wales, Wolfie88, WolfiesUndies, WWRLFC78, Ziggy Stardust and 342 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,8282,04276,2184,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM