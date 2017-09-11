jon_t wrote:

Looking at the remaining fixtures and the points difference for and against ,I think Catalans ,Leigh and Widnes will all finish on 8 points and Leigh will get the home tie against Catalans as our points difference is 40 better than Catalans at the moment and will only get better where I think Cat will get worse ,Widnes points difference is way ahead of us ,so I predict Widnes will finish 3rd ,Leigh 4th, Cat 5th so if I read it right we get the home tie in the Million Pound Game and will win and stay up :D