Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:23 pm
Looking at the remaining fixtures and the points difference for and against ,I think Catalans ,Leigh and Widnes will all finish on 8 points and Leigh will get the home tie against Catalans as our points difference is 40 better than Catalans at the moment and will only get better where I think Cat will get worse ,Widnes points difference is way ahead of us ,so I predict Widnes will finish 3rd ,Leigh 4th, Cat 5th so if I read it right we get the home tie in the Million Pound Game and will win and stay up :D
Re: Million pound Game at leigh?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:47 pm
jon_t wrote:
Looking at the remaining fixtures and the points difference for and against ,I think Catalans ,Leigh and Widnes will all finish on 8 points and Leigh will get the home tie against Catalans as our points difference is 40 better than Catalans at the moment and will only get better where I think Cat will get worse ,Widnes points difference is way ahead of us ,so I predict Widnes will finish 3rd ,Leigh 4th, Cat 5th so if I read it right we get the home tie in the Million Pound Game and will win and stay up :D



Where have you read that then 'jon-t'? :wink:
Re: Million pound Game at leigh?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:13 pm
One thing the Qualifiers have proved is that assumptions are very risky. London will be very difficult away from home, especially on a Friday night with probably little away support. However the biggest "if" is how HKR will perform against Catalans. After five pretty close matches they could, understandably, be less focused on Friday. We desperately need them to beat the Cats. Then, even if the Cats beat Widnes we should finish above them. Of course this assumes we will win our last two games and, as someone once said, assumptions are risky!
Re: Million pound Game at leigh?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:31 pm
you should keep an eye out for our squad for Friday, but motivation is a little more difficult in these situations, however if mr sheens makes several changes its still a chance for the squad members to impress him , they can also play more expansive knowing the jobs done,catalans have all the pressure but I think they will beat us for what its worth
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: Million pound Game at leigh?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:34 pm
I agree it's hard to get the players up for this one with a few rested /missing too. Expect a catalan win tbh.
Re: Million pound Game at leigh?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:53 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
you should keep an eye out for our squad for Friday, but motivation is a little more difficult in these situations, however if mr sheens makes several changes its still a chance for the squad members to impress him , they can also play more expansive knowing the jobs done,catalans have all the pressure but I think they will beat us for what its worth

I thought you'd lose this fixture anyhow however, I thought you'd lose to us, Widnes and Wire :D
Well done enjoy your return :wink:

