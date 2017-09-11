WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any comments on the reserves?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Any comments on the reserves?

Post a reply
Any comments on the reserves?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:06 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 510
How did Higginson go? There were some names on that team sheet that I do not recognise.
Re: Any comments on the reserves?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:08 pm
green machine Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 29, 2008 8:48 pm
Posts: 248
Did very well for his first game back after a serious injury. A lot from the 19s squad played in that game.
Re: Any comments on the reserves?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:21 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 510
Was it filmed for Wigan TV?
Re: Any comments on the reserves?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:33 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7302
What was the final score?
Re: Any comments on the reserves?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:59 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5619
Father Ted wrote:
What was the final score?


We won 30-4.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brick with eyes, Cherry_Warrior, CobraCraig, exiled Warrior, freddyfox73, Gerry Mander, krisleeds, Last Son of Wigan, Mild mannered Janitor, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, Orrell Lad, ShortArse, Ziggy Stardust and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,4082,05376,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM