PopTart wrote:

I think it's worth playing the game against Wigan like a cup final no matter what Salford do.

It's massive kudos for the club to be 5th, and being above Wigan too.



And if Salford pull one out of the bag we are in a semi final as a bonus.



Let's play out this season to the end in just the way we played it through. With Skill, speed and a tenacious defence that just won't give up.