Re: Cas fans for one week only
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:41 am
PopTart wrote:
I think it's worth playing the game against Wigan like a cup final no matter what Salford do.
It's massive kudos for the club to be 5th, and being above Wigan too.

And if Salford pull one out of the bag we are in a semi final as a bonus.

Let's play out this season to the end in just the way we played it through. With Skill, speed and a tenacious defence that just won't give up.

Totally agree.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:15 pm
Whatever happens, there's a party on the pitch to celebrate one of the most successful seasons in the past decade. Small margins make all the difference, and this team are getting better at managing those small margins
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
