newgroundb4wakey wrote:

Young half back Jake Trueman has scored a first half hat trick. He's one of the reasons Cas have let Tom Holmes go to Fev. Don't know if any of you have seen much of Holmes but he's a great prospect (length of field try at magic) and very Gale like in style.

I just thought he would have been the perfect fit for Wakey next year and wondered if you had shown any interest.