cas all the way wrote: I honestly think we will be resting a few players over next 2 weeks. Don't want to risk injuries etc.... I would hate if that meant losing and you missing out on top 4. Rather have you in there than Wigan or Saints.

It is what it is and you will do as every other club does and that is what is deemed best for yourselves.With 2 games to go our destiny is in our own hands and if we really want to challenge for a semi final spot, they are games that we have to win.Let's face it, if we have any aspirations of going to Old Trafford, these 2 fixtures will be "easier" than the GF.It will be a good test of where we are and just what our squad is capable of.Considering where we were less than 3 years ago, selling a different player each week, just to cover wages, it's one hell of an achievement for all connected to the club and we will enjoy the ride.