Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:45 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
King Street Cat wrote:
Cas fan for two weeks, surely? If they can beat Wigan this week and Hull next week it gives us a better chance. Although Saints are still well and truly in the race after our cock up on Thursday.


I'm not committing to two weeks, one is bad enough but, we'll see how the land lies after Thursday and Sunday :D
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:13 pm
It looks like its all gonna get a bit thrape after this weeks results come in, especially since it seems Shudds have put their cue on the rack for this year.
Can't think of a tougher away game than the Codheads, when both teams are still going for gold, I'd rather be playing saints again, at their place.
Still, even if we don't get anything out the Codheads, it probably isn't over, its going down to the wire ladies...:)
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:02 am
bren2k User avatar
I like what Cas have done this season - they've been enjoyable to watch; although I don't quite buy the revolutionary new form of RL that some people seem to believe they've invented. They are undoubtedly the most lethal attacking side in SL - particularly the way they turn defence into attack, and work hard for quick repeat scores to knock the stuffing out of their opposition; but they're still using the dark arts as much as any other team.

Anyhow, if we need them to win to do us a favour, I'll have no problem cheering them on - I aint wearing a bloody shirt though.
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:23 pm
cas all the way User avatar
I honestly think we will be resting a few players over next 2 weeks. Don't want to risk injuries etc.... I would hate if that meant losing and you missing out on top 4. Rather have you in there than Wigan or Saints.
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:31 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
cas all the way wrote:
I honestly think we will be resting a few players over next 2 weeks. Don't want to risk injuries etc.... I would hate if that meant losing and you missing out on top 4. Rather have you in there than Wigan or Saints.


It is what it is and you will do as every other club does and that is what is deemed best for yourselves.
With 2 games to go our destiny is in our own hands and if we really want to challenge for a semi final spot, they are games that we have to win.
Let's face it, if we have any aspirations of going to Old Trafford, these 2 fixtures will be "easier" than the GF.
It will be a good test of where we are and just what our squad is capable of.

Considering where we were less than 3 years ago, selling a different player each week, just to cover wages, it's one hell of an achievement for all connected to the club and we will enjoy the ride.
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:10 pm
cas all the way User avatar
0-20 up. Means you are in it for another week at least.
