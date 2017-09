I like what Cas have done this season - they've been enjoyable to watch; although I don't quite buy the revolutionary new form of RL that some people seem to believe they've invented. They are undoubtedly the most lethal attacking side in SL - particularly the way they turn defence into attack, and work hard for quick repeat scores to knock the stuffing out of their opposition; but they're still using the dark arts as much as any other team.



Anyhow, if we need them to win to do us a favour, I'll have no problem cheering them on - I aint wearing a bloody shirt though.