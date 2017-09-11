I'm generally of the opinion that I'd rather a team wins who strengthen our position than a team who would weaken it. For the past 10 weeks or so, I've been hoping for Leeds, Castleford, and Hull wins as they generally helped to strengthen our chances of finishing as high as possible. Now, I'm hoping that Leeds, Huddersfield and Castleford win all of their remaining games as they are the three teams who's influence can only be positive for us.
