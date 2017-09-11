Indeed, this is the tightest it's been since the new format came in and it's all we can talk about.



For me it's a massive success because of it.



It's any one from 3 SL clubs to be relegated and we won't know which are safe until the last hooter goes in the round Robin..... THEN there's the MPG.



The top 4 might be decided this weekend of results go a certain way, but 4 teams scrapping for 2 places is very enjoyable to watch (more so from 1st I must admit)