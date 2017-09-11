WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas fans for one week only

Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:03 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8511
I know it feels a bit grubby but, needs must.
We could do with our six fingered "friends" doing us a favour on Sunday :PRAY:
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:06 am
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1257
It's amazing if we played on Sunday our next match would have been Thursday not Saturday
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:23 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3412
There's a possibility you may be cheering us on the week after as well ! The race for 4th in the super 8s and the race for 3rd / MPG in the middle 8s is pretty exciting.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:29 am
DAVE@CAS1990
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1364
Indeed, this is the tightest it's been since the new format came in and it's all we can talk about.

For me it's a massive success because of it.

It's any one from 3 SL clubs to be relegated and we won't know which are safe until the last hooter goes in the round Robin..... THEN there's the MPG.

The top 4 might be decided this weekend of results go a certain way, but 4 teams scrapping for 2 places is very enjoyable to watch (more so from 1st I must admit)
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:32 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8511
Towns88 wrote:
There's a possibility you may be cheering us on the week after as well ! The race for 4th in the super 8s and the race for 3rd / MPG in the middle 8s is pretty exciting.


Just beat Wigan this week, I feel sick already :D
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:10 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2827
Location: WF4
Cas fan for two weeks, surely? If they can beat Wigan this week and Hull next week it gives us a better chance. Although Saints are still well and truly in the race after our cock up on Thursday.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:39 am
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4544
Towns88 wrote:
There's a possibility you may be cheering us on the week after as well ! The race for 4th in the super 8s and the race for 3rd / MPG in the middle 8s is pretty exciting.


I never thought I'd say it but I'm praying that Cas win both their games, I even want Huddersfield to win one (against Saints). If that happens then 1 win from 2 for us is enough.

:PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:59 am
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 773
Location: Wakefield
Fordy wrote:
I never thought I'd say it but I'm praying that Cas win both their games, I even want Huddersfield to win one (against Saints). If that happens then 1 win from 2 for us is enough.

:PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:


Wash yer mouth out son...... :)
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:05 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6133
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I have been a bit of a Cas fan all season. How can anyone not like what they've done so far.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - Scott Grix: The only black cloud in a lovely clear red and blue sky
Re: Cas fans for one week only
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:26 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 451
I'm generally of the opinion that I'd rather a team wins who strengthen our position than a team who would weaken it. For the past 10 weeks or so, I've been hoping for Leeds, Castleford, and Hull wins as they generally helped to strengthen our chances of finishing as high as possible. Now, I'm hoping that Leeds, Huddersfield and Castleford win all of their remaining games as they are the three teams who's influence can only be positive for us.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

