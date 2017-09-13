broughs contract runs till the end of 2018.



had a slow start to the season but as the team has got better so had brough, our attack is not great though with him and his goal kicking is still woeful.



time will be right at end of 2018 for him to go i feel.



question is who pairs with him next season... rankin or gaskell...suppose pre season will help sort that out...this seasons pre season was a shambles with brough/brierley combo!