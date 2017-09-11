For me to improve next season.



Mamo needs to get fit and stay fit all season



Need to get another top prop in to replace Rapira - who for me has been steady pro but not great.



I would be tempted to let Broughy leave and get a replacement ( I know a lot will disagree ) but I feel we need something fresh now to move forward and he will be a year older next year and will have played all the international games with Scotland.



Turner and Darnell to create a good partnership in the off season.



Alex Mellor to train for the 2nd row and have a full pre season so will improve.



Shannon Wakeman to have a full pre season should improve.



Adam O Brien to have a full pre season as well.



Youngsters such as Sam Wood, Tyler Dickinson & Matty English will be another year in and can start to stake a claim for the 1st team and gain some more SL experience.



Other youngsters such as Ollie Roberts, Darmell and Kruise Leeming will be more experienced - Leeming needs to work on penalties conceded.



Nathan Mason and Daniel Smith need to work extremely hard in pre season to try get a look in.



Tom Symonds & Michael Lawrence back to full fitness.



Gene Ormsby needs to be released and I would also release 1 of Paul Clough or Dale Ferguson if we are able to and use the money elsewhere.



RUMOURS of players such as Colton Roche and Adam Walne are not really going to improve us. Roche is more of a project signing - could turn out to be good.