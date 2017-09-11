WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next season

Next season
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:19 am
Still no word on ST. Missed a trick for me - should have announced it as soon as we were safe in SL with a bit of a feel good factor, before town started their premiership season.
Seems to get later and later- which means you have less time to find the cash before the price deadline.
Not sure how they are going to sell to the unconverted with a bit of a damp squib feeling to the end of the season, and town making a good start.

For next season I think we will again finish mid table, and be in the struggle to make the 8.
Wire will improve, saints cas, and Wigan will be up there, FC too, and wakey and Salford if they recruit smart could continue their good 2017-and also think KR will make a good start with the confidence of a good season behind them this year.
I reckon we will finish between 7-9th
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:13 am
I like the look of our first team squad. Mamo is electric. Seb is unstoppable. Rankin will be better. Kruise will be even more experienced, same with Darnell if he plays or needs to cover an injury.

Super league isn't the same type of comp it used to be. Everyone is at a fairly similar level.

For me a lot depends on broughs form too. If he's on top form with guys like mamo and Seb... and if the right hand side fires like we know it can, then I think we have all the tools to have a big season.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:38 pm
excited for next season, avoid injuries and its a top 4 team.

improved 4 places this season 12 to 8... improve another 4 and in the top 4 but wont be easy... happy with going into the super 8's with more of a chance of actually qualifying for the top 4 than this season will be progress again.

announce season tickets at the leeds home game or just after,,, hopefully after a win and that will help the feel good factor and high hopes for next season :CLAP:
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:23 pm
With regards to season tickets, most folk will have already made their minds up long before they're announced as to whether they will get one, we've won the league and virtually given them away in the last few years but still the crowds don't improve.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:50 pm
We aren't smart enough to take advantage of stuff either though- yes down to lack of resources but it seems all those resources are being put in the direction of business nowadays. Still not targeting high schools which they should be IMO. Kids with pocket money to spend and the ability to go by themselves with friends- but no we keep going to primary schools where they don't even know what rugby is because they don't do it.
Colne valley high school have set up a partnership with Huddersfield Town to work with them, they've taken on the #nolimits logo and working with them as part of the community following the unfortunate stabbing incident last week. That's potentially 1200 pupils and their families they are interacting with...
Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:58 pm
true.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:04 pm
For me to improve next season.

Mamo needs to get fit and stay fit all season

Need to get another top prop in to replace Rapira - who for me has been steady pro but not great.

I would be tempted to let Broughy leave and get a replacement ( I know a lot will disagree ) but I feel we need something fresh now to move forward and he will be a year older next year and will have played all the international games with Scotland.

Turner and Darnell to create a good partnership in the off season.

Alex Mellor to train for the 2nd row and have a full pre season so will improve.

Shannon Wakeman to have a full pre season should improve.

Adam O Brien to have a full pre season as well.

Youngsters such as Sam Wood, Tyler Dickinson & Matty English will be another year in and can start to stake a claim for the 1st team and gain some more SL experience.

Other youngsters such as Ollie Roberts, Darmell and Kruise Leeming will be more experienced - Leeming needs to work on penalties conceded.

Nathan Mason and Daniel Smith need to work extremely hard in pre season to try get a look in.

Tom Symonds & Michael Lawrence back to full fitness.

Gene Ormsby needs to be released and I would also release 1 of Paul Clough or Dale Ferguson if we are able to and use the money elsewhere.

RUMOURS of players such as Colton Roche and Adam Walne are not really going to improve us. Roche is more of a project signing - could turn out to be good.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:30 pm
r home games still gonna b friday nights now town r in prem doubt they will b happy us playing fridays before big prem matches

