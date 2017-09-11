For me to improve next season.



1 - Mamo needs to get fit and stay fit all season



2. Need to get another top prop in to replace Rapira - who for me has been steady pro but not great.



3. I would be tempted to let Broughy leave and get a replacement ( I know a lot will disagree ) but I feel we need something fresh now to move forward and he will be a year older next year and will have played all the international games with Scotland.



4. Sounds like Tom Symonds is going to be staying so hopefully he will be fully fit.



Added onto:



Turner and Darnell to create a good partnership in the off season.



Alex Mellor to train foer the 2nd row and have a full pre season.



Shannon Wakeman to have a full pre season.



Adam O Brien to have a full pre season.



Youngsters such as Sam Wood, Tyler Dickinson & Matty English will be another year in and can start to steak a claim for the 1st team.



Other youngsters such as Ollie Roberts, Darmell and Kruise Leeming will be more experienced.



Nathan Mason and Daniel Smith need to work extremely hard in pre season to try get a look in.



Tom Symonds & Michael Lawrence back to full fitness.



Gene Ormsby needs to be released and I would also release 1 of Paul Clough or Dale Ferguson if we are able to.